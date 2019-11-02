State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

