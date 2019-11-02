State of Michigan Retirement System Has $596,000 Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 99.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 276.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 104.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $15.71 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.