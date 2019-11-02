State of Michigan Retirement System Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $64,808,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.00. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

