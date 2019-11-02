State of Michigan Retirement System Has $465,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 136,286 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 379,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

