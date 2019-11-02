Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

SMP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,365. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $66,691.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,470.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,941 shares of company stock worth $2,462,905 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

