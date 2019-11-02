Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 705.33 ($9.22).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.23). 11,442,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 673.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 676.16. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

