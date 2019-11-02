SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.52. 3,678,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,555. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

