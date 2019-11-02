SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,555. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

