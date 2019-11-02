SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

