Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.75. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 3,698,098 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

