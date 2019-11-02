Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 457,306 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 743,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

