SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.14. 62,128,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $304.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

