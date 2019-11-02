SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $60.22, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

