SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. 240,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,979. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

