SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 6.51% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $144,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. 151,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,361. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

