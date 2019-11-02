S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.