S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $271.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

SPGI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

