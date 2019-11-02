Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 4,333,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

