South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 118,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in South State by 10.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.