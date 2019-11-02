Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 626,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

