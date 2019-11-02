Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SNC opened at C$24.91 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.7704296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.19.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

