Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

