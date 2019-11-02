Smithfield Trust Co. Has $461,000 Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

