Smithfield Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,290. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

