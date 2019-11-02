Smithfield Trust Co. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth about $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 503.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,888,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. 70,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,258. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

PSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

