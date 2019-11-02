Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 252 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 984,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,152. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.