Smith Salley & Associates Sells 675 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8,298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

