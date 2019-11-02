Smith Salley & Associates Invests $265,000 in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 8.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $172.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

