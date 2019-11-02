Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $307.95. 2,405,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $307.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average is $294.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

