SmileyCoin (SMLY) Achieves Market Cap of $393,457.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $393,457.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

