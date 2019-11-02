SmartMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $71,634.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.35 or 0.05624355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014894 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045919 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.