Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

SND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $36,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 365.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

