SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,120. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

