SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SKM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SKM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 434,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

