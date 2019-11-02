SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.
NYSE SJW opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05.
About SJW Group
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.