SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

NYSE SJW opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 178.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SJW Group by 194.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in SJW Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,905,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

