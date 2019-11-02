SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 406,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

