Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 1.1%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 475,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

