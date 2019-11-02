SINOVATE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (SIN)

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, SINOVATE has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One SINOVATE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and CHAOEX. SINOVATE has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $19,986.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.01408520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SINOVATE

SINOVATE’s total supply is 643,485,163 coins and its circulating supply is 642,974,411 coins. The official website for SINOVATE is suqa.org . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation

SINOVATE Coin Trading

SINOVATE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Escodex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SINOVATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SINOVATE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SINOVATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

