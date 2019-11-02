Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,782,000 after buying an additional 788,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,088,000 after purchasing an additional 576,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $154.10 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.