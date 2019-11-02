Silvercrest Metals’ (SIL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Silvercrest Metals stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 141,000 shares. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02).

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

