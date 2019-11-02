Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,038. Silicom has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILC. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

