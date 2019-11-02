Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.05. 2,786,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,849,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

