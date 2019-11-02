Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.