Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 575,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $172.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

