Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of SRRA opened at $0.33 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.