Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.14 ($138.54).

Shares of FRA SIE traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.94 ($122.02). 1,412,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.05. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

