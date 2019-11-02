Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,290. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

