Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $14.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,791.44. 2,788,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,763.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,842.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

