Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rises By 7.5%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.