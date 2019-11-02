Short Interest in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Increases By 6.6%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VFC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

